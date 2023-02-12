Geography is an important subject, but according to a survey administered by National Geographic only about 20% of people can point to every state in America, their own country. Many Americans don’t know there are other countries or even continents besides the U.S. and/or North America. This is absurd; clearly, something needs to be done.
One possible solution would be to have current social studies teachers focus on geography for half the year and history for the other half. We could also make passing this class mandatory in order to graduate from high school. Currently, Walla Walla High School offers one geography class; in reality, geography should be a strong part of all social studies classes.
Learning geography is not only practical but shows respect to other countries.
Another problem is, say your grandma took a trip to Thailand and asked you to calculate the time it would take to fly there, but you don’t know where Thailand is. What do you do? You see? It’s a real problem.
Ryan Ellingford
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla