Homework should be a thing of the past. It creates stress, hurts family relationships and causes sleep deprivation.
Some argue that homework will teach kids to be hard workers. While this may be true, homework isn't the only way to install a sense of responsibility. Other methods can include giving your child chores and having them read a book for 20 minutes a day. Reading has been proven more effective as a learning tool for young children than homework.
Along with causing stress, homework also hurts family relationships. It can be hard to find time to spend time with family when you're battling a consistent flood of homework
So what can schools do about it? We can increase the time spent in class for actually learning. Kids won't have to take work home if there is better participation during class. Teachers can do this by creating more engaging activities and material, developing fun projects and letting kids read what they love.
Emerson Thayne
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla