There is no intelligence, natural or artificial, in ChatGPT or any other so-called AI applications. AI is a simple marketing term used by commercial and academic organizations for an ordinary massive statistical computer program.
But the ChatGPT program raises the question, why have so many students over the past 50 years engaged in cheating activities when asked to prepare written materials out of school? Plagiarizing, asking a parent to help, buying a "for sale" essay, etc., has become quite common.
There is a clever solution to this. First, provide all lectures online. Second, provide training in the classroom on how to prepare outlines and final drafts of written materials and to prep for exams. And, third, undertake all essay writing and exams in clean classroom conditions.
Note that this gets rid of all homework and saves the need for many new schools. We know that everybody needs a computer today anyway.
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla