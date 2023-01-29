Did you know that women constitute only 34% of the STEM workforce? How about the fact that women hold nearly two thirds of all student debt? Despite the huge strides we have made toward gender equity in the United States, we clearly still have a long way to go.
It is because of this that the Walla Walla branch of the American Association of University Women offers two types of scholarships to women pursuing their degree in higher education. The AAUW Returning Student Scholarship provides a yearly scholarship to support women who are returning to college or university after an interruption in their education, while the AAUW STEM Horizons Scholarship supports women with a declared major in a STEM area of study (for juniors or seniors in college).
If you or someone you know is in need of financial assistance in pursuing higher education, please apply via the Blue Mountain Community Foundation’s Common Application by March 6, 2023.
Chessa Grasso Hickox
President, AAUW-Walla Walla