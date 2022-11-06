What is a public servant?
Something has been lost in the definition for a majority of people holding public office in our time. The ability and desire to serve.is a criteria of mine in choosing for whom I vote. Will our community be served? Will they act in the best interest of the people they serve.
I learned years ago that the best test for a person's ability to do a job was whether they "thrived" or were "burdened" in the job.
When I vote I consider those two qualities. Are they truly interested in "serving" and do they, or would they "thrive" in the job.
Marjorie Denton Sanborn meets that criteria for the position of county auditor. Her opponent does not.
Debate performances made my decision easy. I believe Sanborn will serve the people of our community and thrive in her efforts.
I hope you will consider these qualities when you vote. Please vote. Then check the website state's voter website, votewa.gov, to track your ballot — if it was received, accepted and counted. Your vote does count!
Dorothy Steding
Walla Walla