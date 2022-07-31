I write in the hope that voters will consider seriously their choice in the election of Walla Walla County auditor. I’m afraid that it has become simply routine to vote for the incumbent.
The county auditor oversees licensing, records, voter registration and the fair operation of our elections. Attentive customer service, advanced technology, and a department legally compliant with state requirements is critical. We need a county auditor who ensures we have two certified election administrators as required by law, who supports participating in annual training requirements, and whose human resource management retains and rewards departmental staff. That candidate is Marjorie Denton Sanborn. She will ensure a more robust, customer friendly, legally compliant Department of the County Auditor.
Sanborn will work to bring in updated technology including electronic financial transactions, accommodate better our Spanish-speaking constituents, and create a stable and rewarding workplace environment. Vote Sanborn.
Michelle Liberty
Walla Walla