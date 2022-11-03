The election for Walla Walla County auditor rarely gathers much attention despite its importance to a functioning government. The incumbent boasts of her 33 years as auditor but over the years the county office has suffered from stagnation, neglect and a status quo management style.
The current auditor has failed to comply with state law by ensuring that Walla Walla County has two certified elections administrators. The incumbent even allowed her own certification to lapse.
She missed the statutory redistricting requirement by five months. Her reason given? She was “unaware” of the deadline.
People who use the office experience less-than-efficient customer service. Paying for car tabs with a credit card has not been possible. What century are we living in?
There has been ongoing staff attrition in her office. This record would not be acceptable in the private sector.
Pre-printed Spanish voter registration forms haven’t been available for months. Eligible voters who rely on Spanish for understanding should be allowed to participate in the political process.
Challenger Marjorie Denton Sanborn has experience as an auditor for financial institutions in the private sector. She will bring order, integrity, and efficiency to this important office. Please join me and cast your vote for Marjorie.
Tim Caudill
Walla Walla