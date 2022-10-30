For the first time in years, we have two choices for Walla Walla County Auditor. Both candidates have experience and qualifications, but in my view, one stands out more than the other — Marjorie Sanborn.
Marjorie’s background in banking and business operations means she has the know-how to bring new energy, technological transformations and smart leadership to the position. Marjorie’s opponent on the other hand has been in the position for nearly three decades, and you can expect to do business in the same way they did business three decades ago, which is inefficient and more costly to taxpayers. Election security and integrity is another important job to the auditor.
Yes, the current auditor has run local elections for a long time, but a recent Facebook post where she suggested using pencils or any colored writing utensil to fill out your ballot has me deeply concerned, because the ballot explicitly states to use blue or black ink and that is for good reason. In contrast, Marjorie has made it clear that election security and integrity will be a top priority, and that she will seek the elections related certifications the current auditor has allowed to lapse.
Jon Paull
Walla Walla