I heard in the 1950’s, 60’s, and some through the 70’s teens with hot rods cruised the Gut, which meant they drove their cars back and forth in downtown Walla Walla. I guess they even had start and stop points so they could time how fast they could navigate the Gut.
Unfortunately, they dragged Main Street in Walla Walla. Fortunately, the times changed, bringing a new era of safety-conscious citizens.
The recent infrastructure improvements in the heart of Walla Walla, in my opinion, have greatly enhanced the speediness and safety of getting across town. I praise the design of the new roundabouts.
Recently, I needed to travel from Home Depot in College Place to Walla Walla Community College. So I timed my travel using the new route with roundabouts. It took me 13 minutes! I was able to totally avoid Main Street! The new infrastructure directs traffic away from Main Street. The roundabouts are a wonderful improvement, in my opinion.
Kudos to the city planners.
Pamela Petermann McBride
Walla Walla