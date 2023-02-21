As an experienced cat owner, I adopted a prickly and problematic cat from the Blue Mountain Humane Society. Their online description of the cat said she was “the perfect companion to snuggle up with.” Personnel assured me I could return the cat if things didn’t work out.
In our home, this cat was far from snuggly — she hissed and growled and scratched continually. Despite my best efforts, I returned her to BMHS.
Later, I visited BMHS. I was told I could not view the cats and could not adopt because I had returned an animal. I would have to wait six months! This policy was never stated when I adopted this decidedly troubled cat. The policy was not included in the adoption contract. Had I been aware of this policy I would not have taken a chance on this problematic cat.
The fact that this return policy was not stated prior to my attempt to rescue such a troubled cat has made me lose all trust in BMHS. This experience makes me wonder about the integrity of the organization.
Thankfully, I now have a wonderful new rescue cat in my home from a source other than BMHS.
Charlene Grass
Walla Walla