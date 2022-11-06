Yes, my fellow Americans, inflation has its knee on our necks. We hear you gasping, but the rest of the world is gasping much worse.
So let's blame Putin's war on Ukraine, Saudi Arabia for our high gasoline prices, and American corporate greed for price gouging on everything else.
Here are just a few actions the Biden administration has taken to put inflation at check:
• Raised the GDP by 2.6%.
• Reduced the unemployment rate to 3.5%.
• Increased the Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) to 8.6%.
• Capped the cost of insulin at $30 per prescription and no more than $2,000 per year.
• Helped create 550,000 jobs per month, a number that towers over Trump's 56,000 jobs lost per month.
The Republican plan is "same old, same old" for everything:
• Shut down the government.
• Cut Medicare benefits.
• Privatize Social Security
• Give tax cuts to the rich.
• And flood American streets with guns.
If an asteroid hits New York, the Republican plan will be to shut down the government, cut Medicare and privatize Social Security. Well, you get the gist!
"Same old, same old" for everything. What else is on the Republican plan for America? Ask them, compare and vote.
Carlos F. Acevedo, MD
Walla Walla