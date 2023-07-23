Money is not the root of all evil; it’s just an object of desire. Greed and selfishness are the intertwined roots of all human evil. Conservatism, by its nature, is at the selfish end of the spectrum of political ideology. Indeed, the GOP has become the anti-democratic, authoritarian party, seeking not governance but only power.
Power over who can vote, whom you may love, what you may read and your bodily autonomy. When they talk of freedom, they mean their freedom to have power over you.
The desperation of this quest for power is demonstrated by the pathetic profiles in cowardice of Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham and other well-educated men who should know better but have instead attached themselves like leeches to the Trumpian buttocks of the greediest, most selfish of them all. Such Republican leaders have sold their honor for position, power, and Trump's MAGA minions.
One of those minions, Marjorie Taylor Green, recently gave a speech decrying the “socialism” of Democrat’s programs… and then went on to list beloved programs, like Medicare, which greatly improve the lives of her rural constituents.
From FDR to LBJ to Obama, Democratic programs improve lives. Democrats govern.
Jeff Warner
Walla Walla