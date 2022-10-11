I was surprised to see the Oct. 4 letter from Ashley Daschofsky containing an inaccurate reference to Yakima ("Gunner Fulmer will reduce crime, fix the county's mental health crisis"). To me it seemed in very poor taste and altogether wrong. Was this a cheap shot at Yakima disguised as a political endorsement, or a poorly worded endorsement? It didn't even list the office the candidate is running for which most valid endorsements include.
Many people from Yakima enjoy spending our tourist dollars in Walla Walla, my family and friends included. If this letter represents what people in Walla Walla truly think of Yakima, I'm sure we can find other communities who appreciate our patronage.
Ross Herber
Yakima