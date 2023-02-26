After two weeks of no U-B letters to the editor, nine appeared in the Feb. 12 edition, eight written by students at Garrison Middle School. The letters were well-written and thought-provoking.
Maybe I’m overly sensitive, but when I read the U-B’s restrictions for letters, I imagine this disclaimer: We don’t really want your letters; if you insist on sending them, you must jump through these hoops. (Sometimes 200 words aren't enough.)
The U-B could be more welcoming to letter writers. Editors could encourage readers to submit occasional columns, as the paper used to.
Still, the U-B is a much-needed bastion of accurate reporting and diverse columns.
Thanks goodness Annie Charnley Eveland has resumed her columns as a freelancer.
I enjoy Jeff Peterson’s columns, especially since he became a retired geezer. They add a much-needed element to the newspaper: humor.
Remember the columns of Don Davis, former outdoors editor? He kept losing things on his treks. Did he purposely wear pants with holes in the pockets? We all mourned the death of Sadie the Dalmatian.
No more columns about Sheila Hagar’s family? Few of us have enough courage and love to adopt children with profound disabilities.
We’ll miss you, Sheila.
Martin McCaw
Walla Walla