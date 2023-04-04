"Dog whistle" statements are side-glancing remarks (in politics, usually) that can appear innocent on the face of them, but send a definite message to groups that "get the message." Pat Buchanan's reference to "San Francisco liberals" can sound on the surface like a reference to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, but of course is referring to gays. When ministers and priests mention "people of faith," they are alluding to those who go to church as opposed to those who don't (the term "heathen" is too crass to use any more except among the crass), even though ironically those who don't participate publicly might be secure in their visions and in fact have "faith."
Better than "dog whistle" statements might be "cat purr" silences, where a person secretly contributes to the happiness of others, pays the widow's mite without being a sounding gong, does dishes in stride for a friend, leaves money where those who need it will find it, makes gifts easy to take and non-shaming honesty a habit.
There are more important things than political posturing and a thousand ways to connect to people without unproductive arguments.
Michael Kiefel
Walla Walla