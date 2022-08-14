I am surprised and disappointed that the Walla Walla County Elections office could not release the updated vote count on Aug. 5, as did every other county election office and the Secretary of State.
Curiously, no reason was offered, at least in the Aug. 5 Union-Bulletin article ("Walla Walla ballot drop delayed until Monday evening").
When the leader of that office is facing an opponent whose primary argument for her own election is that the current office holder has not modernized its processes such that we customers have to bring checks or cash, have long delays and other poor customer service annoyances, (read: competence is on the ballot) one would think that getting the vote updates competently reported as promised and on time would be a priority. I mean, why make your opponent's argument for her?
Kathryn Barron
Walla Walla