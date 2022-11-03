Generally people are not motivated to vote in midterm elections. Which is exactly why, we, in Eastern Washington, best fill out ballots properly.
Privileges we take for granted are opposed by one slate of candidates. These individuals question Washington’s voting process, politicize public safety, plan for federal restrictions on women’s health care and support rescinding the few controls on gun use!
Solid, alternate candidates exist.
Natasha Hill’s fresh energy and focus on policy issues for immigration reform and equality tax reform make her the best choice for U.S. House District 5. Patty Murray (U.S. Senate) has the maturity and collaborative experience to continue to make things happen for constituents. Jeff Stickler is articulate, hard-working and in touch with contemporary challenges in the 16th. He will make a difference — not excuses — in Olympia.
Michelle Morales (district attorney), Danielle Garbe Reser (write-in county commissioner) and Marjorie Denton Sanborn (auditor) have the vision necessary to update county operations while providing needed perspectives on sustainable economic development, respectful public health care and critical infrastructure.
Stances are public on party websites, UB Election Center, Rotary, League of Women Voters and Chamber of Commerce forums and candidates' Facebook pages.
Darcy Dauble
Walla Walla