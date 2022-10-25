As the College Place prosecutor and Walla Walla resident, I feel compelled to correct certain inaccurate statements made by Walla Walla District Court Presiding Judge Kristian Hedine in his recent LTE claiming Nicolas Holce made inaccurate statements.
Judge Hedine claims because the part-time judge is paid 25% of his salary, that Mr. Holce's 1/10th of a full-time statement is false. Mr. Holce's statements are correct as evidenced by the Walla Walla County budget and my service as the College Place prosecutor. From 2007-2016, the county budget identified the part time judge position as 20 hour-per-month. This is 12.5% of full-time. The salary was 20% of the full-time judge's salary until it was increased in 2015 to 25%.
The budget description still reflected 20 hours/month until the description was removed in 2017. The current judge handles the College Place docket, which is approximately six court hours per month (less than 5% of full time). Accounting for leave coverage of approximately 7.7% added to 5% equals 12.7% or about 1/10th. Reviewing recent CP dockets, less than 2% of the matters were civil. Mr. Hawkins has never contacted me, the lawyer who will be appearing before him, at anytime — Nicholas has.
Rea Culwell
Walla Walla