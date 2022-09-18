Gabe Acosta has been my chief deputy prosecutor for most of the 34 years I have been Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney. He has reviewed thousands of police reports, filed thousands of cases and tried over 200 felony jury trials, including difficult murder cases. He has strived to hold criminals accountable and provide a voice for crime victims, while making sure defendants receive fair and equal treatment. He provides valuable advice to and is respected by law enforcement.
Gabe has briefed and argued numerous appeals before the Washington State Supreme Court and Court of Appeals. He has solid experience with child support enforcement cases and other civil cases.
Gabe has been in charge when I have been sick or away and has provided leadership for the staff and the deputy prosecutors.
Gabe and Cindy Acosta are dedicated parents, foster parents, supporters of their church and solid members of the community. Gabe Acosta has the knowledge to run the prosecutor’s office, experience as a trial attorney, and the honesty and integrity to seek justice.
I endorse Gabe Acosta and urge everyone to vote for him.
Jim Nagle
Walla Walla