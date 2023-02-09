I read with great interest and hope the recent article about requiring the lights on windmills to be controlled by air traffic need and the bill in the Washington Legislature requiring this on all windmills ("'Eyesore.' 1st vote on WA bill to stop wind turbine lights from blinking all night," Feb. 4 Union-Bulletin). The important fact that is left out of the article is that the windmills visible to the southwest of Walla Walla are all in Oregon, so any Washington laws would not apply.
Finally our Legislature is doing something that I agree with and it won't help with the light pollution in the evening horizon. Bummer. Now if the U-B would take the time to point out these germane to its audience.
Scott Morasch
Walla Walla