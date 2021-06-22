It's ironic that misguided anti-gun activist Lauren Stiles propagates misinformation to counter what she perceives as misinformation! Stiles quotes The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, which is notorious for propaganda and statistics-pulled-from-the-sky.
Stiles implies that eradicating guns will stop the suicides. Japan has always had a high suicide rate, and there are no firearms there.
America isn't obsessed with guns; America is obsessed with freedom.
Democrats have threatened to ban/confiscate guns — see Beto O' Rourke's infamous "Hell yes we're going to take your AR-15" to Joe Biden's similar rhetoric.
Stiles is also in denial about the indoctrination of our students by the progressive academia.
In a Fox News interview of a North Korean defector who enrolled at Columbia University, Yeonmi Park said, "I thought America was different, but I saw so many similarities (at Columbia) to what I saw in North Korea (a brutal communist regime) that I started worrying." Park related that all of her classes were infected with "anti-American propaganda."
Finally, Park said, speaking of progressive academia, " I guess that's what they want, to destroy every single thing and rebuild into a communist paradise."
Curtis E. Stone
Dayton