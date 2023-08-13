A recent letter to the editor ("Walla Walla needs to reconsider its street improvement priorities," July 30, 2023) expressed dissatisfaction with the city's street maintenance choices.
The city has limited funds for street repairs. The good news is that, in 2021, Walla Walla voters approved a sales tax continuation to maintain funding for fixes. How this money gets spent is the focus of a Transportation Benefit District Advisory Committee of volunteer residents appointed to three-year terms by City Council. The city consults with this committee on decisions concerning TBD tax-funded repairs.
It is much cheaper to keep streets from failing than to rebuild them once they have failed. This means that sometimes streets in better shape seem to get more attention than those in disrepair. In developing its “top 25” list of street repair priorities, the committee considers the taxpayer value gained from this sort of preventive maintenance along with other considerations, such as average daily vehicle volumes and citizen survey results.
The city regularly seeks volunteers to serve on the TBD and other committees. Joining is a worthwhile way to participate in the city's decision-making process and to get involved in issues of interest or concern to you.
John Gahbauer
Chair, Transportation Benefit District Advisory Committee
Walla Walla