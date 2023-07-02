The 2024 presidential race does not seem to be shaping up to be much of a contest. Our former president, who remains undefeated only in his own mind, crisscrosses the country between court appearances, spouting absolute gibberish at every stop. He reminds us of our Uncle Henry after he started slipping. We were patient with him because he was family. At least the former guy seems eminently indictable, hardly the finest credential for becoming president again.
His opponent has, despite potty-mouthed opposition, led a remarkably successful administration. It helps that this time we elected someone with actual administrative experience. He’s bedeviled his opposition in pretty much every confrontation. They deploy ageism, as if that might convince anyone he’s slipping.
In spite of conservative attempts to reimpose austerity, our economy produces prosperity the likes of which we’ve never before experienced. No wonder his opposition seems ticked. He’s utterly failed to live up to the pessimism they promised.
Happy days are already here again, thanks to Dark Brandon!
David Schmaltz
Walla Walla