If this Republic is to survive, no member of the mob that denies Joe Biden's election and minimizes Donald Trump’s involvement in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, should be elected to office. U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz voted not to certify the election and continues to support Trump.
District 2 voters have an opportunity to vote for an outstanding candidate – Dr./Col. Joe Yetter. After a distinguished career of service in the U.S. Army, he decided to run for the House in District 2 after Bentz dishonored his oath to the country in January 2021. His priorities: defend our democracy, health care for all, quality education available for everyone, meeting the needs of farmers, supporting and honoring veterans and protecting the rights of women.
Preserve the republic. Vote for Joe Yetter.
John Mitchell
Milton-Freewater, Oregon