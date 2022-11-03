We all have personal reasons for our voting choices. But why do some vote against their own economic well-being? I now understand how this happens. Cultural issues appeal to us on an emotional level. Very powerful organizations and politicians prey on these emotions, and voters are responsive to their sophisticated messaging tactics. (Witness Rep. McMorris-Rodgers' scare tactics regarding the Biden administration and abortion, in her U-B interview.)
But here’s the deal. For years, large corporations and powerful conservatives have "borrowed" cultural issues to persuade many to vote Republican. These entities could care less about cultural issues. They only want to maintain their wealth, with lower taxes and less regulation. So they funnel very large sums of money into cultural issue campaigns. Bingo! They just bought a lot of votes. I call it the “Big Con."
We are entitled to personal opinions on immigration, guns, abortion, religion, etc. But how about a decent middle-class income? Successful public schools? Affordable health care? Good roads and bridges? Well compensated public safety officials? Social Security and Medicare?
Some votes ensure continued wealth for the powerful. Or we can vote for Democrats who care about our lives and the well-being of our families. Your choice.
Diane Alexander
Walla Walla