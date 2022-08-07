Reducing global poverty seems like an impossible task. Every day we read articles about those affected by conflict, starvation, and disease that only seem to get worse. As we see the needs of our own community, it is difficult to find motivation to help internationally.
But these feelings are often based on misinformation and sensational news articles. According to Our World in Data, a website that provides data about world issues, global poverty and its effects, such as malnutrition and child mortality, have been reduced significantly in the past 50 years. The U.S. plays an important part in these changes, despite spending less than 1% of the federal budget on foreign aid. As countries require less aid and enter international trade, the U.S. benefits.
Our jobs as citizens have become easier as well. Minor donations and 30-second calls to representatives can have remarkable outcomes. The internet allows us access to resources and organizations like the Borgen Project, that provide information and email forms.
I believe we should be emailing and calling our representatives, like U.S. Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Cliff Bentz, advocating for the International Affairs Budget. Our leaders do listen, and even personally respond.
Emily Fry
Milton-Freewater