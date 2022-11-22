Funding for police body cameras is imperative in the proposed Walla Walla city budget. Council member Rick Eskil and WWPD Chief Chris Buttice understand that body cameras foster transparency and trust between police officers and their community.
In the winter of 2007, I was chosen as an alternate juror in a murder trial in Pendleton, Oregon. Pendleton officers had body cameras then. Watching the officer's body camera during the trial proved a picture is worth a thousand words. Everyone in attendance witnessed the officer's skill at defusing an explosive situation. responsibilities.
Police officers know that each time they put on their uniforms, they are taking risks. Body cameras may help defuse a crisis. I have great appreciation for our local police officers. Please give them the tools they need.
Sally Sundin
Walla Walla