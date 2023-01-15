Thank you for the Jan. 9 article about the work of Pioneer Industries, which is supplying critical labor to Seattle’s aerospace industry. What few people know is its connection to Walla Walla.
Pioneer Human Services was founded in 1963 by Jack Dalton, a prominent Seattle attorney who was sent to the Walla Walla State Penitentiary for embezzling pension funds. That incarceration made him face his alcoholism and need to change. At the time, a group of recovering alcoholics met in the basement of Pioneer Methodist Church (the Pioneer AA group) and also led meetings inside the prison walls. Their work shaped Jack’s road to recovery, including his commitment to help others upon his release.
True to his word, Jack Dalton founded a halfway house upon returning to Seattle, then Pioneer Industries to provide critical employment to ex-convicts. The name Pioneer came from that group of recovering alcoholics who reached out to those whose addiction landed them in prison. Their work continues today in Walla Walla through various recovery groups and the STAR (Successful Transition and Re-entry) Project's efforts to find employment for those recently released from prison.
Chuck Hindman
Walla Walla