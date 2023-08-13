While pickleball may be a good, it is not an unequivocal good. How absurd that in the 1,500-plus word article by Annie Charnley Eveland, there is not one word about the negative impact of this sport being felt in neighborhoods from coast to coast ("Pickleball — it's catching on like wildfire," Aug. 8).
Start with the high-decibel sounds of ceaseless play, from first light to after dark, the aggressive grunts and shouts of the players, the increased traffic, both cars and pedestrian in neighborhoods, the selling of homes just to get away from all things pickleball, and you see the full impact of 8.9 million people playing on 11,000 courts across America.
This belief of pickleball players that any spot, anywhere can be taken over for pickleball is coming soon to a neighborhood near you. I urge everyone to go online and learn the full story about what pickleball is doing to communities. Learn about the degradation of neighborhoods, the lawsuits and the stress of living next to pickleball courts.
Think long and hard before approving any new pickleball courts that will affect the quality of life in Walla Walla.
Dorothy O'Brien
Walla Walla