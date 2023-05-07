Light pollution is a major problem in this society that ordinary people usually sleep on. Examples of light pollution could be the street lights that are installed all over the United States, or prison lights that scatter light pollution.
According to The Boston Globe, there are currently 26 million street lights all over the U.S. The purpose of these street lights is to scare burglars away, as well as help late night drivers navigate the streets; however, these are frequently excessive and block out the beautiful night sky.
NCPC.gov states that Seattle alone houses over 85,000 street lights. A way to reduce light pollution could be new laws requiring the most light-polluted states to lower their output by 50% or reduce street lights in each state by 10,000. This would not only help star lovers like myself and many others view the night sky when they please, but it would also have a positive effect on the environment.
Lexie Stewart
Walla Walla