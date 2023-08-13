Our good ol' boy commissioners have allowed Paranormal Cirque to use our fairgrounds to lure teens and young adults to experience "freaks" and "mysterious creatures" from Aug. 11-14. Its website touts "the most uninhibited fear that will transport you to a dark world." Tickets range from $20-$65. Paranormal limits admission. Children ages 13-17 "are welcome but at the parent's discretion. This show has adult language and material that is not intended for ages under 17."
This sounds so unlike the wholesome atmosphere that the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days offers adults, teens and children of all ages.
Skip Nichols
Walla Walla