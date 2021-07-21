It seems the U-B's fact checkers got some egg on their faces. And it seems a letter in July 11's edition, “What is a well-regulated militia?,” was full of misinformation:
1. Five people did not die as a result of the protest. Actually, three individuals died due to apparent medical emergencies, and one was shot to death by police — she was unarmed. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick suffered two strokes about eight hours after being sprayed with a chemical irritant during the riot, according to The Washington Post. District of Columbia Chief Medical Examiner Francisco J. Diaz told the Post that Sicknick died of natural causes, but “all that transpired played a role in his condition.” Two other police officers died by suicide after the riot, stated FactCheck.org.
2. The author failed — your fact checkers, too — to include this statement made by Donald Trump, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," as reported by Poyntel.
3. According to the New York Times, lawyers argued that because Trump's speech on January 6 ended after Capitol barriers were breached, the then-president could not have incited the attack on the Capitol.
Neil Jacobson
College Place