The March 5 story "Leaders hit legal static in proposed moratorium on cell tower development" contains numerous comments that cell phone towers are dangerous. There is no credible scientific source that cell phone towers emit sufficient radiation to be dangerous.
I suspect the source of the comments is social media; the repetition of these statements does not make them correct.
The antennas on cell phone towers are located 65 feet above ground, and the small amount of energy emitted dissipates as radio waves reach ground level. The FCC does not generally evaluate the intensity of radio waves emitted by cell towers, as it does for radio/TV broadcast towers, since the radiation intensity required for cell phones is low.
Most people that use cell phones or computers are in potentially greater danger from the radio waves emitted by these devices due to their proximity, although there is also no evidence that these devices have any health effects.
The aesthetics of the towers is a different question.
Bernard Newman
Walla Walla