It's amazing to think who matters in terms of life value. A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson said that it would be crude to question who's paying the bill for the millions of dollars spent trying to rescue the five people in the Titan, the submersible where passengers spent $250,000 a pop to see the wreckage of the Titanic. Tragically, they died.
Even more tragic is how nearly 5,000 people died (according to a Harvard study) in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria hit in the island 2017. Many of those people wouldn't have died had the U.S. president at the time, as commander in chief, simply ordered Coast Guard helicopters to pick up crates of water bottles off the docks and fly them over impassable roads to deliver water to the people who needed it. He didn't seem to know that Puerto Rico is part of the United States.
Later, he threw paper towels the way a medic might use a tiny bandage when a tourniquet was needed.
We have billionaires in the U.S. who brag about not paying taxes, and yet when it comes to rescuing billionaires, no amount of tax money charged to regular earners seems too much.
Michael Kiefel
Walla Walla