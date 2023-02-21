I am writing to bring your attention to the extremely unfair consequences the ag overtime laws are inflicting on our full-time salaried agricultural employees.
I am a dryland wheat producer in Columbia County in southeast Washington. The skill set my employees must have are quite different than those needed to harvest apples or onions, for example. Our employees are responsible for operating and maintaining machinery that can cost close to $1 million each and that simultaneously perform multiple operations, involving complex processes. People with these skills are hard to find, take time and investment to train and are extremely important to keep. I firmly believe that the best way to keep them is to pay them a family living wage. The new ag overtime laws will not allow me to pay them the steady salary they deserve.
The intent of the current ag overtime rules is to help certain groups of ag employees but I defy anyone to show me how this is helping my full-time employees or the hundreds of others that have been benefiting from a steady, predictable and guaranteed salary.
David McKinley
Dayton