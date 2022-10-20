A vote for Natasha Hill is a vote for the working class, family values and democracy. Natasha has worked hard to pull herself up from humble roots in Eastern Washington to become the first in her family to graduate college. After getting her law degree and passing the bar, she came back, valuing her humble roots and looking to work for the people here. She is a mother who knows the struggles of feeding your children, paying your debts and working for what you earn.
Cathy McMorris Rodgers has lost touch with Eastern Washington values. On Jan. 5th, she was prepared to challenge the Electoral College votes and go against our democratic system. Only after the storming of the capital, did she fearfully step away from that vote.
McMorris Rodgers has been in Washington, D.C., since 2004 and has aligned herself with Washington, D.C. instead of Eastern Washington. She has become a puppet of party politics who only shows up in Eastern Washington when it is time to be re-elected.
It is time for a change.
It is time to elect Natasha Hill.
Kathleen Gilmore
Walla Walla