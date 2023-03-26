Students' mental health is quickly disintegrating due to stress and lack of sleep. Studies show that even though naps can’t replace a good night’s sleep, they help your mind stay more alert and focused, and they help you do a better job of retaining new information, which is what school is all about.
With the amount of homework teens have these days, the majority of students get less than eight hours of sleep, which could lead to many problems that include obesity, acne, mood changes, and even diabetes. Teenagers need more sleep than adults because they are going through a significant growth and development phase.
Having nap times would improve the general atmosphere at school, making everyone more cheerful. Schools’ top priority should be their students' well-being and health, but it’s not. It’s education. This is also important, but kids can’t learn without being well-rested and alert.
Nap time in schools would improve students' focus in class and their mental health.
Milena Blavascunas-Otterness
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla