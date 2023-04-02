Music is not only great for listening to, but it’s great for you. No matter if it is choir, band, orchestra or a mix of them all, musical interaction is wondrous for mental health, cooperation and social skills, and it can an lessen anxiety and depression. These courses are great for improving the human logical and learning mind, as well.
When young children are introduced to music, it positively affects their mental health and improves cognitive and social skills. These kids learn how to work in teams and sections, yet stay independent.
In middle and high school, when these courses proceed to get more challenging, teenagers figure out more problem-solving abilities and how to perform and behave in front of hundreds of people. They learn skills that assist with hand-eye coordination, like being able to read a sheet of music, tap your foot, control your breath or bow, and move both of your hands separately, yet at the same time.
We, as a community, should implement more music courses in our schools, from elementary on up. It needs to be a requirement.
Naomi Rupe
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla