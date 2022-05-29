I saw the announcement in the Union-Bulletin for the 4th of July celebration at Pioneer Park. Last year my grandchildren especially enjoyed the gymnasts, so I hope they return. However, I wondered about some of the music selections. Most were upbeat and fun. What better song to celebrate our country’s immigrant background than Neil Diamond’s “Coming to America?”
However, country music seemed over-represented. I enjoy country music and listen to Hank radio, but we are a diverse people. I think participants would appreciate hearing their favorite type of music — rap, jazz, merengue, classical, folk, rock, etc. In addition, several songs seemed to be about life in the South. The lyrics struck me as odd for a celebration in Walla Walla. I think I heard Alabama’s “Song of the South” and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama.”
Would it be possible to have a wider variety of music styles and less about the South this year? Perhaps the planners could ask a variety of people or musicians to name songs that represent our country. Music is a positive way to celebrate the diversity of Walla Walla. Let’s make sure the music at the park represents all of us.
Karen Kirkwood
Walla Walla