I am writing to encourage everyone to vote for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. Patty has been a tireless and effective leader for Washington state families. She has been a leader on education, budget issues, transportation, port security, health care, women and veterans issues.
She was the first female senator from Washington state and the first female chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee during the 112th Congress. Her dedication, ethics and untiring service have benefited her state and its people for 30 years.
While others are unethical and deceitful and have no real plan to support individual rights for the people of this state, Patty is decent, honest and takes her oath of office seriously.
Please cast your vote for Patty Murray, someone with a proven record of excellence. She will work on behalf of us and for the state we all love.
Myrna Tucker
College Place