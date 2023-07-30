The sensitive and complex abortion issue keeps appearing in the news, but rarely from the perspective of the unborn. My sentiments below attempt to do that.
The most vulnerable place to reside for some is in their mother’s womb, like being confined in a submersible without a safe-escape hatch. If one is conceived in an ill-fated vessel, there is little hope.
Generally, for the soon-to-be-aborted: no responsible father, no first name selected, no chance of a presidential pardon or clemency from a governor, no medical life support planned, no memorial arrangements, no constitutional rights, no mercy granted, no concern from woke activists, no prayer vigil allowed within the vicinity, and no advocacy group or GoFundMe page able to save each in real time.
Even if the chooser ponders a rescue mission instead, the projected-nurturing commitment may be too much to fathom. Pain dismissed. Life implodes.
Greg Hoffman
Walla Walla