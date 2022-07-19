I just finished reading a letter to the editor by Chris Hansen ("Americans got sick of Donald Trump and his con game," Jan. 17). It seems the purpose of the letter is to criticize Jerry Votendahl’s recent letter ("Donald Trump made America great," July 12).
However, I could be wrong since the Hansen letter may have just intended to display that President Biden’s approval rating makes former President Carter look great. Regardless, it seems that our current administration has yet to accomplish anything and I suspect the upcoming midterm election will display that to the few people in our nation who still support the Biden administration.
I personally think that most of the policies put forth by Trump and his administration were correct but many of Trump’s personal actions during the 2020 campaign left a lot to be desired. I believe that many intelligent people often make big mistakes because they lack common sense. Our current politicians and administrators seem to be supporting that belief – at least the few that appear to be intelligent.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla