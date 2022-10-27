Experience, energy, insight, and innovation are why I’m voting for Michelle Morales for Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney. She has a long view of Walla Walla, having grown up here and returned to Walla Walla following her legal education in order to serve.
Ms. Morales will continue to enhance our public safety by holding offenders responsible and accountable. She will ensure that crime victims effectively and efficiently receive the necessary services they deserve. At the same time, Morales understands the importance of exploring and addressing the underlying causes that contribute to criminal activity.
Michelle Morales values collaboration and transparency, which are crucial in affecting change in our community. She has demonstrated her ability to diligently serve, intelligently analyze, and systematically improve the Prosecutor Attorney’s office.
A vote for Michelle Morales is a dynamic choice for change.
Sharon Kaufman-Osborn
Walla Walla