Please join me in voting for Michelle Morales for prosecuting attorney. Michelle is smart, tough, caring and experienced, and has excellent relationships with law enforcement, victim advocates and child and youth serving agencies.
Michelle grew up here; upon graduation from Wa-Hi, she was awarded the prestigious Michael Murr Scholarship at Whitman College. After law school in Seattle, she gained valuable experience as a King County deputy prosecutor. She has 10 years of experience as a prosecuting attorney, five of which have been in Walla Walla as deputy PA. She has more experience than the current prosecutor did when he became prosecutor with only four years as a deputy PA.
An effective prosecuting attorney plays a key role in ensuring public safety through swift and sure consequences for crimes committed. She is a leader who will improve the office's effectiveness and efficiency, who will not be satisfied with the status quo when the world around us is rapidly changing. She has the modern skills of data analysis, negotiation and communication, ensuring victims are heard and connected with needed services, and a die-hard commitment to justice and public safety. Our community will be safer and fairer with Michelle Morales as prosecuting attorney.
Kari Isaacson
Walla Walla