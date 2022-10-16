With pleasure and full confidence, I endorse Michelle Morales for Walla Walla County prosecutor. Michelle’s career track manifested early, as a student in my middle school classroom. She demonstrated transparent communication and applied the “rule of law” to ensure equity. Her humor, humility, and creativity buffered conflicts to maintain relationships.
On her own merits, Michelle earned a four-year, all-expense-paid Murr Scholarship to Whitman College allowing her to focus on bachelor's degrees in history and politics. (Politics void of historical context results in repeated dysfunction.) She then earned a law degree from Seattle University.
As an educated Latina community leader/member, mother, and wife, her “tool chest” of experiences will be used to set boundaries, direct others in humane/positive ways, promote growth, and provide community safety.
Michelle problem-solves to benefit all. While others have shared that Michelle has experienced racist/sexist remarks/threats in/out of the courtroom, I have never heard Michelle complain about these demeaning experiences; she teaches by example. Her example is mirrored in the wide-eyed excitement of Latina students who learn that they have a role model.
Join me in supporting “one of our own,” who has returned to bestow her gifts on her hometown as prosecutor.
Grace Ogoshi
Walla Walla