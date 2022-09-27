Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Morales, is the best candidate for Walla Walla prosecutor. She brings new approaches to crime prevention. Public safety and ensuring justice are her top priorities. Michelle holds violent offenders accountable to protect our community, and she brings proven ideas to reduce crime rates. She has said to serve and protect, we must both prosecute and prevent.
Michelle is committed to building better relationships between the prosecutor’s office, community organizations and law enforcement. She is following the special practice locals call “the Walla Walla Way,” collaborating with multiple organizations who may have different missions but understand that working together they achieve a result that would not happen individually.
Michelle grew up in Walla Walla. After attending Wa-Hi, she was awarded the Michael Murr Scholarship at Whitman College. She then graduated from Seattle University School of Law. Michelle not only has the experience to be a great prosecutor, she has a deep understanding of the issues facing our community. Her solutions to crime prevention will serve Walla Walla well.
Megan Clubb
Walla Walla