Voting for Michelle Morales is an opportunity to bring new and refreshing solutions to the Walla Walla County Prosecutor’s Office. Through her leadership and experience, she will work toward holding offenders accountable in innovative, just and equitable ways. Michelle recognizes that in some instances incarceration isn’t the only solution to prevent crime. She is willing to come to the table and work hand-in-hand with law enforcement and domestic violence prevention groups, mental health advocates and crime victims to discuss creative solutions to countywide concerns.
We believe she is willing and ready to step up to meet the challenges of the 21st century. Join my wife, Jeanie, and me in voting for Michelle Morales for Walla Walla County prosecuting attorney.
Chuck Fulton
Walla Walla