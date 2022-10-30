Walla Walla County has an extraordinary opportunity to elect Michelle Morales as Walla Walla County Prosecutor. Michelle is the best for Walla Walla because she represents the best of Walla Walla. Michelle grew up in Walla Walla schools, earned a prestigious Whitman scholarship, graduated from law school, and earned a reputation as a tough, hard-working prosecutor in Seattle.
Since returning to Walla Walla and working as a deputy prosecutor, she has project managed office process improvements including implementing procedures for deputy prosecutors and staff to work remotely during the pandemic. In this race, Michelle has articulated her ideas for data informed solutions that will hold offenders accountable and address the root cause of their criminal behavior. Additionally, she has articulated plans for the creation of standard operating procedures and greater victim support and communication.
Today’s attorneys and citizens expect prosecutors to leverage technology, be transparent, be responsive, have standard guidelines, improve efficiency and cut waste. Michelle is the candidate who can get this done. Her grit, demonstrated ability to coordinate across agencies and her understanding of crime prevention will make Walla Walla County a safer county run by a tight ship prosecutor’s office.
Bertha Clayton
Walla Walla