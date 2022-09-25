Having been born and raised in Walla Walla is not a qualification for office, and usually I find this claim to be annoying and irrelevant. Michelle Morales, however, is a former AP English student of mine, and I can attest to her having been a bright student who earned the Murr Scholarship and attended Whitman College.
Michelle has been serving our community as deputy prosecuting attorney and wishes to bring about change in Walla Walla as our county prosecutor. She will improve the office by working closely with law enforcement and the community to reduce crime, looking into underlying causes and providing necessary services to both offenders and victims, while holding violent offenders accountable for their actions.
Michelle already has reorganized the office so that two legal assistants can assist in reaching out to victims to ensure they receive the support they need before, during, and after their cases are filed. She wants victims of crime to know that they will be heard and supported. She also plans to continue her work with the Juvenile Justice Center to decrease the number of kids in the “school to prison pipeline.” Please vote for Michelle Morales before Nov. 8th!
Lori Dohe
Walla Walla