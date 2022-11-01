I have been a deputy prosecutor for this county for 15-plus years. In that time, our office has struggled for want of strong and effective leadership. Administrative staff have often failed to implement legal changes, obtain technological updates, and effectively manage staff. Since her return to her hometown, I've seen first-hand the leadership Michelle Morales has injected into our office. She is passionate, with years of past work experience in a large county prosecutor's office and in our community. Her end goal is to build a better prosecutor's office that serves our victims better and promotes justice for all.
She has been a committed leader throughout the pandemic, working tirelessly to insure lawyers keep up to date with changes in the law and best practices, helping staff to receive proper training, and updating office policies to work efficiently and effectively. She also revamped the structure of our staff and created procedures for domestic violence victims the office's current leaders left unchanged for decades.
Without her tenacity, our office would have stayed stuck in the past. Please join me in voting for Michelle Morales, who will bring a much needed change to our office and our criminal justice community.
Jill Peitersen
Walla Walla